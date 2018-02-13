Image copyright Roger Kidd / Geograph Image caption Aberaeron is known as the "jewel of Cardigan Bay"

An increase of up to 50% in the mooring fees for boats in a seaside town could empty the harbour, according to the secretary of the local yachting club.

Julian Driver said owners faced having to pay hundreds of pounds extra to keep their boats in Aberaeron, Ceredigion.

Councillor Elizabeth Evans added the town could lose its "unique selling point" if boats left the harbour.

Ceredigion council said the department running harbours had a £250,000 deficit.

Boat owners pay to moor their vessels in Aberaeron harbour in the summer, and on a hard standing adjacent to the harbour over the winter.

They are charged according to the size of the boat - currently the fees are £34.50 per metre of length during the summer and £19 per metre through the winter.

It means the owner of a 10m boat would pay £535 per year.

Councillors will consider two options for an increase in the fee payable by pleasure boat owners during a meeting on Tuesday - either a 50% or a 25% increase each year over the next four years.

Image caption Julian Driver said most people who owned boats in the harbour were local and had older boats

Mr Driver said: "An increase of 25% each year over the next four years will effectively be an increase of 144%.

"For me, for example, I pay just under £500 a year now, and I'll be paying around £1,100 in four years.

"And who's to say what'll happen after that? There's one boat up for sale here now - a few other boat owners are saying the same thing. This could empty the harbour.

"The people who own the boats are builders, electricians and a lot of retired people. The vast majority live in Aberaeron or nearby.

"The smaller boats cost around £5,000, some are bigger and cost up to £28,000 but there's not many of those here. Most of them are around 30 years old so they're not modern boats."

Local councillor Elizabeth Evans said Aberaeron - known as the "jewel of Cardigan Bay" - was in danger of losing its "unique selling point".

"I have sympathy that cuts have to be made and income raised but you have to look at the effect decisions have on communities," she said.

"The boat owners are used to above-inflation fee rises each year, but this flies in the face of any common sense."

Image caption The Katy Lou has been at Aberaeron Harbour since 1969 and been owned by a number of people

The council said it was in a "very challenging position" and would make a decision in due course.