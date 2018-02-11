Image copyright Owens family Image caption Mr Owens from Cardiff is a second-year student at Aberystwyth University

A university student who suffered life-threatening injuries in a street attack has woken from his coma, his family has said.

Ifan Owens, 19, was found unconscious on Aberystwyth's High Street in Ceredigion during the early hours of 14 January.

His father, Gareth Owens posted on social media that he was now breathing unassisted.

Five people were arrested at the time of the incident.

Image caption Gareth Owens with his sons Ifan and Tomi

Mr Owens tweeted: "Amazing, unexpected good news".

"Ifan's been taken off the ventilator and had the breathing tube removed."

He added he had "poked his tongue out on command" and had been listening to the radio.

Mr Owens said his son's progress was "a tremendous tribute" to the NHS, and especially Bronglais Hospital and the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.