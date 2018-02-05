Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The Cambrian line links mid and north west Wales

A £7.25m project has begun to improve the Cambrian railway line in mid Wales.

Network Rail is upgrading 3.7 miles (6km) of track between Newtown and Aberystwyth.

The company said a continuous welded rail will result in a better quality ride for passengers and reduced noise for those living nearby.

Work will take place during the evenings and overnight from Monday, and will affect some later services.

The line will also be closed on 17-18 February and 10-11 March, with a replacement bus service in operation.

Passengers are advised to check routes before travelling.