Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Radio Aber hopes to build community spirit

A new community radio station will offer support to people struggling with loneliness and build "community spirit".

Radio Aber will broadcast to listeners in Aberystwyth and surrounding rural areas in a 12 mile (20km) radius.

It will be staffed by up to 100 volunteers and two part-time paid staff.

Director Al Frean said the station aimed to be a "hub of what's going on".

He said it would bring people who might be isolated together, adding: "Here in rural Wales, life is very different and people rely on neighbours a lot."

The station has been granted a broadcasting license by Ofcom and will apply for a lottery grant to help fund its work.

It will broadcast 24/7 and hopes to be on air once the funding is in place.

Listeners will be able to tune into Radio Aber on FM across much of Ceredigion, as well as online for harder to reach areas.