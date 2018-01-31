Image caption Three children survived after managing to escape the blaze

A sixth body recovered from a house in Powys destroyed by fire has been identified as a four-year-old girl.

An inquest in Aberdare heard Gypsy Grey Raine was killed along with members of her family at their farmhouse in Llangammarch Wells on 30 October 2017.

The bodies of Patch Raine, six, Just Raine, 11, Reef Raine, 10, Misty Raine, nine, and 68-year-old David Cuthbertson had been identified.

Gypsy has been named three months after the fire following forensic tests.

Three children aged 10, 12 and 13 escaped the fire and were being cared for by other family members.

Police previously said an operation to dismantle about 260 tonnes of bricks and mortar was being done "brick by brick" to preserve evidence.

The cause of the fire is being treated as unexplained.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption David Cuthbertson lived at the house with the children

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone footage shows what is left of the remote farmhouse

An inquest, which was opened by coroner Andrew Barkley on Wednesday, was told investigations into the cause of the blaze are ongoing.

A pre-inquest review will be held at Welshpool Magistrates' Court in Powys on 6 April.

A fundraising page set up to help the survivors of the blaze has raised more than £25,000.