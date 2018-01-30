Image copyright Getty Images

Council house rents will rise by at least 4.5% in Powys from April, the local authority's cabinet has decided.

It also recommended increasing council tax by 5% - this will be voted on by the full council on 22 February.

The rent rises are within Welsh Government's guidelines which allow for a maximum rise of inflation - currently 3% - plus 1.5% and £2 a week.

At the meeting, the cabinet was told the council was facing "one of the most challenging periods in [its] history".

The rent changes will also affect garage rents and all property and tenancy-related service charges.

A new rent setting policy agreed in February 2017 means some larger properties will see a greater increase than 4.5%.

Rent on around 2,232 properties will increase by the maximum amount allowed, equal to 6.4%.