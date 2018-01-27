Image copyright Ifan Jones Evans Image caption The fire could be seen on the upper floors of the pub

A village pub in Ceredigion has been severely damaged by fire.

The blaze tore through Y Ffarmers in Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, near Aberystwyth, at about 07:30 GMT on Saturday.

Four fire engines and an aerial appliance were called and crews remain there damping down.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was injured and it is thought the pub was empty at the time of the fire.

The pub serves seasonal food and real ales and is featured in the Michelin Guide, Good Pub Guide and AA Restaurant and Pub Guide.

Fire fighters were called from Aberystwyth, Machynlleth and Tregaron