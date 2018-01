Image copyright littleny/Thinkstock

Fees for registering the deaths of a children in Ceredigion have been scrapped.

Costs will be waived for registering a stillbirth, the death of a baby who died before their birth was registered, as well as for all other under 18s.

Deputy council leader Ray Quant said the move was "absolutely right" as paying even a nominal sum was an "unnecessary additional burden".

All councils have stopped charging for child burials and cremations.