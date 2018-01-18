Image copyright Asbri Planning Image caption The site of the proposed development is near the town's cemetery

Plans to build 54 homes on a site outside Llandrindod Wells in Powys have been unveiled.

Proposals include four three-bedroom houses, 20 two-bedroom homes, 12 two-bedroom bungalows and 18 one-bed flats.

Asbri Planning is running a consultation until the end of January for Hale Construction, which intends to apply for planning permission.

The proposed site is off Ithon Road, next to the cemetery with Holcombe Drive to the west.

Residents have until 31 January to comment on plans, while they will go on display at Trefonnen Primary School on 25 January.