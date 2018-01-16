Houses plan at former Lampeter primary school site
Plans to demolish a former primary school and build 21 affordable houses and flats on the site are to be considered by Ceredigion council.
The old Ysgol Gynradd Ffynnonbedr in Lampeter closed when a new school was built on a site next to the town's comprehensive in 2007.
The application by Hacer Development would replace the buildings with nine houses and a block of 12 apartments.
Some residents have raised concerns over drainage and parking.
Lampeter Town Council has also voted to oppose the plans.