The former Ysgol Gynradd Ffynnonbedr in Bryn Road

Plans to demolish a former primary school and build 21 affordable houses and flats on the site are to be considered by Ceredigion council.

The old Ysgol Gynradd Ffynnonbedr in Lampeter closed when a new school was built on a site next to the town's comprehensive in 2007.

The application by Hacer Development would replace the buildings with nine houses and a block of 12 apartments.

Some residents have raised concerns over drainage and parking.

Lampeter Town Council has also voted to oppose the plans.