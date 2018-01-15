Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ifan Owens is a second year student at Aberystwyth University

Dyfed-Powys Police has renewed an appeal for witnesses following an attack which has left a university student with life-threatening injuries.

Ifan Owens, 19, was found unconscious on Aberystwyth High Street on Sunday at about 02:20 GMT.

Police said three men, aged 25, 23 and 20 were held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Owens, from Cardiff, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

He was taken to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth but has since been transferred to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

A university spokesman said: "The safety and well-being of our students is paramount and our thoughts at this time are with Ifan, his family and friends.

"Staff from our student support services are on hand to offer advice and support, and we would encourage any potential witnesses to respond to the appeal for information by Dyfed-Powys Police."