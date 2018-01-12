Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Mr Corfield was a member of Montgomery Young Farmers Club

A teenager may have drowned trying to cross a river after a night out in Powys, an inquest has heard.

James Corfield, 19, from Montgomery, went missing after last year's Royal Welsh in Builth Wells.

CCTV pictures of him last seen alive showed him walking away from a group of minibuses for people staying at a young people's village across the river.

He was seen heading in the direction of the rugby field which has a path alongside the River Wye.

Insp Andrew Pitt from Dyfed-Powys Police, who led the search effort, told the hearing that it was his supposition that Mr Corfield had gone into the River Wye in an attempt to reach the young people's village.

Mr Corfield, a member of Montgomery Young Farmers Club, was due to meet his family at the showground the next day.

His mother reported him missing after he failed to show up on 25 July.

Search teams

The inquest at Welshpool heard that by that evening the police considered him to be a high-risk missing person and a large-scale search was launched.

A police helicopter, along with boat and dive teams, mountain rescue crews, the fire service and search dog handlers were involved, along with other volunteers.

Mr Corfield's body was found on Sunday 30 July.

Evidence read to the inquest from a police family liaison officer said that Mr Corfield's mother had said that her son "would not have gone into the river voluntarily" as he did not like the water.

Another police officer told the hearing there was no evidence of any third party involvement in Mr Corfield's death.

The hearing continues.