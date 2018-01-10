Two women who died in an M42 crash near the Staffordshire and Warwickshire border were from Powys, police said.

The two-vehicle incident happened northbound between junctions nine (Litchfield) and 10 (Tamworth) at about 03:20 GMT on 5 January.

The women, in their 50s and 60s, were in the back of a Vauxhall Merida.

Warwickshire Police have released the 37-year-old driver of a white Mercedes van who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.