Police have appealed for information after an 80-year-old man was assaulted in Powys early on New Year's Day.

The incident happened at about 01:15 GMT in High Street, Brecon, and the victim needed hospital treatment.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released pending further investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.