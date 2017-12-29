Image caption Hay Festival director, Peter Florence

The organisers of the Hay Festival in Powys are among those to be included in the New Year Honours list.

Co-founder and director David Florence has been made a CBE, while chairwoman Revel Guest, who receives an OBE for services to literature.

Mr Florence was awarded an MBE in 2005 for his work in arts and culture after founding the annual festival in 1988.

In 2010, he was also honoured by the Colombian government after taking the festival to South America.

Also awarded an OBE is novelist Deborah Moggach, who lives in Presteigne, Powys.

Her novel These Foolish Things was adapted into the film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which starred Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith and Bill Nighy.

Another included in the honours list is David Watkins from Welshpool, Powys, who is given an OBE for services to education and training in Wales in his role as managing director of Cambrian Training Company.

The company was established in 1995 and currently delivers training programmes to more than 1,100 learners and 420 organisations across a range of occupations.

There are also MBEs for David Jenkins, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, for maritime safety, and Rowena Jones, a paediatric oncology outreach nurse for Hywel Dda University Health Board, for services to sick children and end of life care.