An outdoor recreation centre will close early next year, Powys council has confirmed.

Staylittle Outdoor Centre, near Llanidloes, is the council's only outdoor education centre.

It has been managed by Freedom Leisure since July 2015, but will close before April 2018 to generate annual savings of more than £130,000.

Cabinet member for leisure, Rachel Powell, said the council investigated a number of options to keep it open.

"Regrettably, there were no viable options that the cabinet could support and a decision was made to close the facility at the end of the financial year," she said.

"The building will be mothballed giving the council the opportunity to consider future possible uses."

A petition set up to keep the centre open has gathered almost 5,000 signatures.