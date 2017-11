Two people have been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Powys.

Emergency services were called to the B4350 between Glasbury and Hay on Wye shortly before 15:00 GMT.

Dyfed-Powys Police has closed the road and said it would be shut for the next few hours.

One person was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent with leg injuries while another has been taken to Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital but their injuries are unknown.