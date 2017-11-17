Image copyright Google Image caption Cylch Meithrin Penparc is based at Ysgol Gynradd Penparc

A nursery volunteer who took almost £17,000 from a children's playgroup in Ceredigion has been jailed for eight months.

Treasurer Catrin Davies, 33, used money from Cylch Meithrin Penparc's account to pay off her £30,000 debt, between September 2015 and December 2016.

The nursery in Cardigan was left with just £1.84 in its bank account as a result and it struggled to pay wages.

Davies was sentenced on Friday after admitting fraud at Swansea Crown Court.

When transferring the money to her own bank account, she used the reference "Mudiad" to make it look like Mudiad Meithrin, which runs the playgroup, was receiving the money.

'Breach of trust'

She was caught when she stood down as treasurer after she handed incomplete bank statements to her replacement, who found they had been falsified.

Craig Jones, prosecuting, said cheques bounced as a result of insufficient funds being left in the nursery's bank account.

Janet Gedrych, defending, told the court Davies was remorseful and had repaid £4,000.

"She is clearly deeply ashamed and embarrassed that she took advantage of people she considered to be her friends," she said.

Sentencing Davies, Judge Geraint Walters said her actions were a "significant breach of trust".

"This was a very significant sum of money for a small group of volunteers," he said.

"It hasn't closed, but it's hanging on by a thread."