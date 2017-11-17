Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Flown home - Sox the owl with her owner

A stolen eagle owl has found her own way home after being stolen by thieves.

Sox, a 14-month-old Eurasian eagle owl was taken from a locked shed at her owner's Powys home.

Bird-lover Randall Carey, 66, and his partner Jacqui Kane, 64, reported the theft to the police thinking he would never see her again.

But, to his amazement, Sox flew back to his countryside home only 24 hours later, after escaping from her thieves.

The couple moved to Llanfihangel-nant-Melan, near Llandrindod Wells, for their retirement after 30 years running a falconry centre near Gatwick airport - along with their 18 birds.

Retired falconer Mr Carey believes Sox was targeted: "Word got around so quick. Within days of us moving in September people knew who we were.

"Our garden runs parallel to a main road and the pub runs alongside the whole of the garden.

"The birds weren't something we could keep quiet about."

Eagle owls, which are the largest breed, can weigh as much as five pounds.

But Mr Carey says that despite their size they are not valuable and selling one would be hard as they require a license.

"People look at it and think it's a magnificent bird but it is probably only worth around £200."

Mr Carey said there were no holes in the bird's cage and the latch was still on after she went missing, meaning thieves locked the door behind them.

"Someone had definitely taken her but to get her back is fantastic."

Dyfed Powys police are appealing for information.