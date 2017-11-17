Image copyright Twitter/@CeredigionRPU

A sports car lies on its side after crashing on a road in mid Wales.

The silver Subaru Ipreza crashed near the Ceredigion village of Furnace on the A487 between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth on Friday at 07:45 GMT.

Dyfed-Powys Police's traffic unit said no-one was injured in the incident that partially blocked the road and caused delays during the rush hour.

It is unclear if speed was a factor in the incident but CeredigionRPU tweeted: "Road partially blocked. Slow down!"