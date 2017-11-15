Image copyright Borth Wild Animal Kingdom Image caption The lynx is believed to have leapt over an electric fence at Borth Wild Animal Kingdom

The killing of an escaped lynx is the zoo's fault for failing to capture it in time, a council has said.

Lilleth, the Eurasian lynx, escaped from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom and was "humanely destroyed" by Ceredigion council on Friday.

The council has now said the zoo's "failure" to capture the lynx meant it had to act to "protect the public".

The zoo's owners have said they are "truly devastated and outraged" by her killing.

Owner Tracey Tweedy has been asked to respond to the council's claims.

Lilleth is believed to have escaped after making a "giant leap" over an electrified fence at some point in the last four weeks and was destroyed after the council said the risk to public safety had "increased to severe".

A statement released by the local authority on Wednesday said the recapturing of the lynx was the responsibility of the zoo.

It read: "The council and Dyfed-Powys Police offered as much assistance as possible but the owners were specifically responsible for the recapture.

"Their failure to capture the escaped Lynx in reasonable time meant that decisive action had to be taken to protect the public."

Environment Secretary Lesley Griffiths confirmed Welsh Government officials were involved in the decision to "dispatch" the lynx alongside the council, police and chief veterinary officer.

She told AMs several issues needed to be looked into "very carefully" following the death of the animal, and an inspection of the zoo was due to finish.

The zoo's co-owner Dean Tweedy has been "broken emotionally and physically" over the lynx killing

There had been a number of sightings but Lilleth evaded capture and was at one point thought to be hiding in bushes near the zoo.

Staff at the zoo, which has been closed since Lilleth's escape, had been attempting to catch her.

Ceredigion council and Dyfed-Powys Police said they had tried a "range of measures" to capture the Lynx, including baited traps.

A second lynx, Nilly, died at the zoo during a handling error as they tried to move her ahead of a council inspection.