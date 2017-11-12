Image copyright Google Image caption The A483 is closed in both directions

Four people have been injured in a two-car crash in Powys.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a collision on the A483 near Arddleen at about 13:30 GMT.

The road is currently closed in both directions between the A458 Buttington Cross roundabout and the B4392.

An air ambulance is in attendance and the incident is still ongoing.