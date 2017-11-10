Image caption David Cuthbertson lived at the house with his children

The family of six people killed in a house fire in Powys have thanked emergency services and the community for their support.

David Cuthbertson and five of his children died in the blaze at their farmhouse in Llangammarch Wells, Powys, on 30 October.

Police said it could take weeks to establish the cause of the fire and identify the bodies.

The family said they were grateful for the "overwhelming sympathy" shown.

Image caption An aerial view of the house shows the devastation caused by the fire

A statement from them read: "As a family, we would like to state how extremely grateful we are for the overwhelming sympathy, kind thoughts, well wishes, and all assistance and support shown to us since this tragedy.

"It is hard to put into words how much it all means to us.

"The support of friends, the local community and from much further afield is astounding, and we thank you all so very much for all your kindness.

"We would also like to express our sincere gratitude for all the efforts of the emergency services so far.

"We understand that this has been a very difficult and dangerous operation from the outset, but the professionalism, determination and respect shown by all the emergency services has been clear to us.

"Our ordeal continues, but we know that the investigation and operation is continuing, and are reassured that we are the priority of the police."

Three other children, aged between 10 and 13, escaped the fire and are being cared for by other family members and specially trained officers.

Police have said it could take several weeks, if not months, to conclude their investigation into what happened.