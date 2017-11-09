A police officer has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A470 in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the on duty officer was driving an unmarked police car which collided with a BT Openreach van south of Builth Wells at 15:45 GMT.

The road between the A479 (Llyswen) and B4594 (Llandeilo Graban) is closed while investigation work takes place. Diversions are in place.

Fire crews, the ambulance service and Powys council also attended the scene.