Image copyright Google Image caption Bodlondeb has been operating at a loss of nearly £400,000 per year

A care home in Ceredigion will close despite protests, the council's cabinet has decided.

All eight members voted unanimously to shut Bodlondeb in Aberystwyth, at a meeting on Tuesday.

The council had been looking for a third party to take it on since 2015, but failed to secure a bid which met requirements.

The closure will result in the loss of 33 jobs. Its 13 residents will have to move to another home.

The decision follows a 12-week public consultation on the proposal to close the home.

Image caption About 150 marched through Aberystwyth town centre on Saturday

More than 600 people had signed a petition against the closure.

About 150 people took part in a march against plans at the weekend and a similar march was held in September calling for the council to rethink the move.

Cabinet member for social services, Catherine Hughes, said: "The decision to close Bodlondeb was a difficult one to make; I'm very aware that the home has served older residents of the county and their families well for decades.

"The demand and needs of older people are changing with people opting for care in their own homes.

"This decision allows the council to use resources effectively to ensure the best possible quality of care for our older residents."

A report considered by the council earlier this year said the home had been operating at a loss of nearly £400,000 per year - more than £7,600 per week.