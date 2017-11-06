Image copyright Borth Wild Animal Kingdom Image caption The lynx usually lives at the zoo with her brother

A heat-seeking drone is being used to hunt a lynx which went missing from a zoo more than a week ago.

Lilith the Eurasian lynx escaped from her enclosure at Borth Wild Animal Kingdom near Aberystwyth.

The drone has a specialist night scope and thermal cameras which zoo staff searching for her hope will help pinpoint her location.

So far Lilith has evaded police helicopters, tracking devices and traps.

Staff said the lynx's brother Tyrion, who also lives at the zoo, has been pining for her every night and calling out to her.

Zoo owner Tracy Tweedy, 46, said: "The hunt for Lillith continues and every day we are getting closer and closer.

"We have been working day and night towards recovering her safely and we are building up an accurate map of her movements around the zoo.

"We have built lots of large bait traps in situ around the grounds and have spotters out looking for her at all times. She is very hard to follow as some of the terrain is almost impassable for people and it's quite easy for her to slip by unseen.

"We have even been following her after dark using night scopes and a thermal imaging camera on a high flying drone."

Lilith escaped by climbing a tree and taking a "giant leap" over a fence at the zoo.

Image copyright Borth Wild Animal Kingdom Image caption A picture of Lilith next to a trap - staff said she was "playing with us"

A photograph of the lynx taken by a night vision camera showed her standing next to a cage baited with food to trap her.

The zoo will remain closed while staff search for Lilith.

Dyfed-Powys Police has said the lynx could become aggressive if it is cornered and is urging the public to be vigilant.