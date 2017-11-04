Image copyright Google Image caption Bodlondeb has been operating at a loss of nearly £400,000 per year

About 150 people have taken part in a march against plans to close a care home in Ceredigion.

The council is set to decide on Tuesday whether to close Bodlondeb in Aberystwyth, with the loss of 33 jobs.

The council had been looking for a third party to take it on since 2015, but failed to secure a bid which met requirements.

Over 600 people have signed a petition against the closure.

A similar march was held in September calling for the council to rethink the

Ceredigion Council is due to make a decision on the future of the home at a meeting on Tuesday. If closed its 13 residents would have to move to another home.

A report considered by the council earlier this year said the home had been operating at a loss of nearly £400,000 per year - more than £7,600 per week.

It would need significant investment to continue operating.