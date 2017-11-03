Escaped Borth lynx caught on camera
Zoo staff are "getting closer" to capturing an escaped lynx after it was pictured overnight next to a cage baited with food to humanely trap it.
Lilleth, an Eurasian lynx which is about twice the size of a domestic cat, escaped its enclosure at Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, near Aberystwyth, in the past week.
The zoo has been shut while staff try to capture since it.
A message on its Facebook page said the lynx was "playing with us".
"She was stalking us tonight," joked the zoo keepers.
Staff believe it escaped after making a "giant leap" over an electrified fence to get out of the zoo.
Dyfed-Powys Police has said the lynx could become aggressive if it is cornered and are urging the public to be vigilant.