Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The search for Mr Corfield was conducted on land, water and from the air

A charity auction held in memory of a young farmer who was found dead after going missing during the Royal Welsh Show has raised more than £30,000.

Nineteen-year-old James Corfield's body was recovered from the River Wye near Builth Wells, Powys, in July.

He had not been seen since he left the White Horse pub in the town five days earlier.

The proceeds of the auction will be donated to the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team.

The volunteer mountain rescuers were involved in the search for Mr Corfield along with police and fire crews, members of Montgomery Young Farmers' Club and Montgomery Cricket Club.

Organisers of the auction, which took place at Welshpool livestock market, said: "We hope it was a fitting evening in memory of James".

An inquest into Mr Corfield's death has been opened and adjourned, with a full hearing due to take place on 10 November.