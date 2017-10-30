Image caption Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court

A homeopathic therapist has been cleared of sexually assaulting two women at his home surgery in Powys.

Brian Williams, from Glasbury-on-Wye, had been accused of touching the women's breasts and offering to massage their ovaries.

The 69-year-old said he was "shocked" by the allegations and there was "no sexual element" to his work.

He told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court his "ovary massages" were usually done over the clothes and aided pregnancy.

Mr Williams said he had helped 50 childless couples have babies thanks to his "unique" massaging methods.

He said: "Normally I do this over their clothes. It's a more of a demonstration so they can do it themselves a couple of times a week in the shower.

"Over the years a number of babies have been born and I have put together a photograph album." The jury heard he had treated 2,000 patients in the last year.

Mr Williams had been accused of touching the women's breasts and pubic areas that he said was to address a hormone imbalance.

The jury found him not guilty of three charges of sexual assault. The judge advised members find him not guilty of a fourth similar charge.