A lynx which escaped from a wildlife park in Ceredigion may have been spotted in the area, police have said.

The Eurasian lynx, about twice the size of a domestic cat, escaped from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, near Aberystwyth.

A police helicopter saw what was believed to be the lynx on a nearby hill on Sunday and there was a further sighting in the area later that night.

Sgt Gareth Cross, from Dyfed-Powys Police, said there was not a "general danger" to the public.

Police said they have been told the animal went missing some time during the past five days.

Tracy Tweedy, one of the zoo's owners, told BBC Wales' Good Morning Wales programme they only found out for definite the lynx had gone missing on Sunday.

She said the animal was last seen eating on Tuesday and was believed to have been seen hiding in bushes in the enclosure on Thursday.

"She's done this before, hidden herself away when she's been slightly injured, and when she's feeling better she comes out," Mrs Tweedy said.

"On Friday and Saturday we were filming to see if we could spot her and and when we couldn't spot her on film we thought the worst, that she had died."

Mrs Tweedy said the other lynx were taken out of the enclosure for a search to take place and it was then discovered the animal was missing.

Sgt Cross said the plan was to send the police helicopter out again on Monday.

"We believe it may have been seen after it was reported to us yesterday [Sunday] evening... so we are still exploring that sighting," he said

A park official said lynx can travel about 12 miles (19km) a day, but Sgt Cross told BBC Breakfast they believe the lynx could still be in "relative close proximity" to the animal park.

He said: "The animal was born and bred in captivity and we believe it could have been seen nearby the park last night so our working theories at the moment are that this is the place it knows it can get food so it's likely to stay in that area."

Sgt Cross added that there was no danger to the public unless they approach or try to trap the animal.

The park official said it had "fully-trained keepers on hand to deal with the situation".

The wild cat is described as being tan and white in colour with dark spots on her back and legs, with a thick, stubby tail which is no more than six inches long.

