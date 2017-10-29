Image copyright Robert Lamb/Geograph Image caption The Eurasian lynx

A lynx has escaped from a wildlife park in Ceredigion.

The Eurasian lynx, which is about twice the size of a domestic cat, escaped from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, near Aberystwyth.

The park operators said the lynx is a juvenile cat, and stressed there has never been recorded attacks on people.

However, park staff said the lynx should not be approached if spotted - as it is a wild animal and possessed sharp teeth and claws.

Official said the female lynx can "will attack if cornered or trapped".

"She is not used to hunting live prey but will chase rabbits and rodents when she gets hungry.

"Lynx can travel about 12 miles a day, but the chances are she hasn't gone far.

"We will be putting out camera traps around the perimeter of the zoo and relying on sightings by the public. Once we learn her location and follow her trail pattern we can set up monitored traps to catch her."

The wild cat is described as being tan and white in colour with dark spots on her back and legs, with a thick, stubby tail which is no more than six inches long.

If the animal is sighted, individuals are asked to contact the zoo park directly or the police.

"We have fully-trained keepers on hand to deal with the situation," said a park official.