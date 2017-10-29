From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Wind Road, Ystradgynlais

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the Wind Road area of Ystradgynlais on Friday afternoon and made an arrest.

The force said a 33-year-old man will appear before magistrates in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday charged with false imprisonment.

Officers have reassured residents that the matter was isolated.