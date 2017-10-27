Image copyright Google Image caption Wind Road, Ystradgynlais

An attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl was stopped by police in Powys.

She was walking in the Wind Road area of Ystradgynlais when the incident happened at about 16:40 BST.

Dyfed-Powys Police said "officers responded swiftly to the call" and a man is in custody.

A force spokesman said the victim was uninjured and is being supported by specialist officers.

"We would reassure the community that offences of this nature are fortunately uncommon." the spokesman said.

Extra officers are now patrolling the area and an investigation is ongoing.