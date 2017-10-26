A limousine drink-driver who took police on a 20-minute chase has been jailed.

Jonathan James Mitchell, from Newtown, Powys, was driving three passengers back from a party in the town when the chase happened on 23 August.

The incident was described in court as "truly terrifying".

Mitchell admitted a number of driving offences at Mold Crown Court and was sentenced to 14 months.

He pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and driving under the influence without a licence or insurance.

The court heard Dyfed-Powys Police first spotted the limousine veering across lanes on the A489 while driving towards Newtown.

After reaching the town centre, Mitchell dropped off the passengers before driving away from police, finally stopping in Sarn at 00:15 BST.

Hand-brake turns

The limousine narrowly avoided head-on collisions before and after the passengers had been let out of the vehicle, the court heard.

During the chase, Mitchell drove through red lights, reached 60mph (96km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) area and attempted hand-brake turns around sharp corners.

He was almost twice the drink drive limit with a reading of 66 microgrammes.

After finally coming to a stop, Mitchell spoke to the police officers, jokingly saying: "How funny was that?"

During sentencing the judge told him: "You thought it was funny. The fun stops here I am afraid."

He was also handed a 25-month driving ban and will have to retake his test if he wishes to drive again.