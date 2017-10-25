Image copyright Fletcher Morgan Image caption The Bath House site has stood empty after supermarket plans stalled

A site earmarked for a supermarket is back up for sale almost a decade after plans were given the original go-ahead.

The 15-acre (6ha) Bath House location at Cardigan, Ceredigion, was supposed to be home to a new Sainsbury's store.

But the retail giant scrapped its proposals in 2014 and the site has remained undeveloped.

Agents Fletcher Morgan said they still hoped the site could attract a fresh retail development possibly worth up to £25m.

Richard Ryan, director at Fletcher Morgan, said: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial edge of town centre site in one of the more affluent locations in west Wales.

"The success of attracting Marks & Spencer and Tesco to Aberystwyth recently at a time of struggling retail sales clearly demonstrates the draw of the more affluent west Wales coastal towns."