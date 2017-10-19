An investigation into the cause of late-night blaze at a nursery school in Ceredigion is to be held on Thursday.

Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at Y Dyfodol Cyf in Cellan, near Lampeter, at about 23:40 BST on Wednesday.

A total of 19 firefighters tackled the fire, which started in the roof, for over three hours. No-one was injured.

The nursery's Facebook page Dwynwen Davies said the building had been "badly damaged".

"We will therefore be closed for a few days while we organise another location," it said.