Image copyright PA

Failures that put children in Powys "at risk" will cost the council £4m to make the "necessary improvements".

Powys council has been given 20 days to create an improvement plan after the Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) had "serious concerns" in its social services department.

The authority is also talking to police about the potential manipulation of children's services performance data.

Council leaders said the funding was in place to invest in the service.

Powys council has apologised and has 90 days to improve or face being taken over by Welsh Government ministers.

"We have already had discussions about that investment," said council leader Rosemarie Harris.

The CSSIW report's findings will be discussed by Powys' full council meeting on Thursday.

Image caption Powys council leader Rosemarie Harris has apologised for the failings

"We do have the money to make the improvements that are necessary. It will probably cost around £4m."

The CSSIW report said there was evidence of missed opportunities to safeguard children and added: "The lack of assessment, intervention and support, together with poor follow up and oversight has and is placing children at considerable risk."

Ms Harries and Powys council chief executive Jeremy Patterson have met Social Services Minister Rebecca Evans and have drawn up a "comprehensive" improvement plan.

The council's improvement board has already met and the authority will report back to ministers.

Mr Patterson says Powys council is in a "strong position to move forward and fully deliver the recommendations of the report".

"We have identified sources of funding which will go into next year's budget," he told the BBC.

Image caption Jeremy Patterson said performance data 'may have been manipulated'

Mr Patterson said the council had acted "immediately" on the CSSIW's review and extra staff, including an interim director of social services and interim director of children's services, have been brought in to "address the issues".

The CSSIW found an "inconsistent approach" towards following child sexual exploitation guidance and risk assessments which "placed children at risk of harm".

"There were risks," added Ms Harries, leader of the independent-Conservative council.

"Fortunately, there was no considerable harm but we have to make sure that the right processes are in place so that in the future there will be no such risks."