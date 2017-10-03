Image copyright Family photo

Parents of a man who died after being hit by a car said they were "devastated by the tragic loss of our loving son".

Steffan Thomas, 32, from St Dogmaels, Ceredigion, died after being struck as he walked on the A487 in Cardigan.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called at about 04:00 BST on Sunday and the road was closed for seven hours while an investigation was carried out.

His parents described him as "a popular member of the community who brought a smile to everyone's face".

An inquest into Mr Thomas's death has been opened and adjourned until a later date.