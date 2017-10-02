Steffan Thomas died after being hit by a car in Cardigan
- 2 October 2017
A man who died after being hit by a car in Ceredigion has been named by Dyfed-Powys Police.
Steffan Thomas, 32, from St Dogmaels, Cardigan, was struck near the roundabout for the A478 on Sunday.
Police were called to the scene at about 04:00 BST. The road was closed for seven hours.
An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned until a later date.