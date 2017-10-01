Image copyright Google

A man has died after being hit by a car as he walked along a road in Ceredigion in the early hours of the morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the car collided with the pedestrian, who was in his 30s, on the A487 in Cardigan near the roundabout for the A478.

Officers were called at about 04:00 BST on Sunday and the road was closed until 11:00.

They are appealing for witnesses, particularly anybody who saw the man walking on the road.