A roofer has been jailed for nine months for carrying out unnecessary and substandard work on an elderly woman's home in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire.

John Gilmore, 55, from Cilcennin, Ceredigion, admitted fraud at Swansea Crown Court in a case brought by Trading Standards officers.

A surveyor found work carried out on the woman's house in May 2016 was of an "extremely poor standard".

The investigation followed a complaint to Dyfed Powys Police.

Cllr Philip Hughes, Carmarthenshire council's executive board member for public protection said: "Our Trading Standards Service regularly receive complaints involving cold calls to our elderly and vulnerable by unskilled personnel offering home improvement work.

"It is pleasing to see that the court in this case has sent a clear message that such unscrupulous behaviour will not be tolerated."