From the section

Image copyright Ceredigion council Image caption A safer route was provided at Talgarreg primary school as part of the scheme

More than half a million pounds has been spent in Ceredigion over a year on safer routes to schools.

Routes were improved at Cardigan, Talgarreg, Rhydypennau and Llwyn yr Eos primaries and Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter.

The money was also used for travel improvements in Aberystwyth and Penparcau - including 20mph zones and better footways.

The £556,000 came from Welsh Government and Ceredigion council funds.