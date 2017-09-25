Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a van on the A470 in Powys has been named.

Rachel Spandler-Parsons, 44, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, was on a blue Suzuki on South Street, Rhayader on Saturday.

The incident at about 12:35 BST involved a black Mercedes vehicle and the road was closed for several hours.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the victim's family has been informed and appealed for witnesses to come forward.