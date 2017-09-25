Biker Rachel Spandler-Parsons killed in crash at Rhayader
- 25 September 2017
A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a van on the A470 in Powys has been named.
Rachel Spandler-Parsons, 44, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, was on a blue Suzuki on South Street, Rhayader on Saturday.
The incident at about 12:35 BST involved a black Mercedes vehicle and the road was closed for several hours.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the victim's family has been informed and appealed for witnesses to come forward.