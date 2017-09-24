Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a van on the A470 in Powys.

The black Mercedes van and a blue Suzuki motorcycle were involved in the collision on South Street in Rhayader on Saturday at about 12:35 BST.

A 44-year-old female motorcyclist died at the scene. Her family and the coroner have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours to allow Dyfed-Powys Police to investigate.