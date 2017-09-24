Female biker killed in van crash at Rhayader
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a van on the A470 in Powys.
The black Mercedes van and a blue Suzuki motorcycle were involved in the collision on South Street in Rhayader on Saturday at about 12:35 BST.
A 44-year-old female motorcyclist died at the scene. Her family and the coroner have been informed.
The road was closed for several hours to allow Dyfed-Powys Police to investigate.