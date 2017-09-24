Four in hospital after two-car A470 Commins Coch crash
24 September 2017
Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Powys.
Emergency services were called to the collision on the A470 at Commins Coch, Machynlleth, at 23:50 on Saturday.
Fire crews freed one person from one car and three from the second vehicle.
The road remains closed in both directions between the A489 at Cemmaes Road roundabout and the junction for B4518.