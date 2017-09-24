Image copyright Google Image caption The road is closed from the Cemmaes Road roundabout to the junction for the B4518

Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Powys.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A470 at Commins Coch, Machynlleth, at 23:50 on Saturday.

Fire crews freed one person from one car and three from the second vehicle.

The road remains closed in both directions between the A489 at Cemmaes Road roundabout and the junction for B4518.