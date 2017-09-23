Mid Wales

Motorbike and caravan crash on A470 near Rhayader

  • 23 September 2017
A serious collision involving a motorbike and caravan has blocked the A470 in Powys.

The incident happened at Marteg Bridge, between Rhayader and Llangurig.

There are reports of traffic delays in the area.

Dyfed-Powys Police advised motorists to avoid the route on Saturday afternoon.

