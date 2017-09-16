David Beckham 'makes hole' in Llanrhaeadr FC pitch
Football fans in Powys had a surprise on Friday evening when former England captain David Beckham landed on the pitch.
Beckham arrived in a helicopter at Llanrhaeadr FC - with the club joking it had signed the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player.
But the pitch may need repair work.
The club tweeted: "Great to see David Beckham in the village! Shame he's made a big hole in the pitch #repairworkneeded #comeonLlan"
They went on to joke terms were agreed and a contract had been signed for the midfielder.
It is believed Beckham was filming in the area when he made the surprise appearance.
Harri Matthews posted a photograph and tweeted that Beckham "smells like an absolute angel".