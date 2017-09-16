From the section

Image copyright @LlanrhaeadrYMFC / Twitter

Football fans in Powys had a surprise on Friday evening when former England captain David Beckham landed on the pitch.

Beckham arrived in a helicopter at Llanrhaeadr FC - with the club joking it had signed the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player.

But the pitch may need repair work.

The club tweeted: "Great to see David Beckham in the village! Shame he's made a big hole in the pitch #repairworkneeded #comeonLlan"

They went on to joke terms were agreed and a contract had been signed for the midfielder.

It is believed Beckham was filming in the area when he made the surprise appearance.

Harri Matthews posted a photograph and tweeted that Beckham "smells like an absolute angel".