Residents of Aberystwyth have joined a march to protest against the proposed closure of a care home in the town.

Around 200 people took to the streets on Saturday morning to voice their opposition to such a move.

Ceredigion council is consulting on closing Bodlondeb care home in Penparcau with the loss of 33 jobs.

But unions have said there is no plan in place for care provision if the home shuts, and residents could have to move long distances.

People gathered at Owain Glyndwr Square at 10:00 BST, before setting off on a march around Aberystwyth.

A consultation is running until 25 September, with a public meeting on Sunday at Llwyn yr Eos primary school from 19:00 BST.

The council has said Bodlondeb would need significant investment to continue operating and was operating at a loss of nearly £400,000 per year.