A former primary school head teacher who sexually abused 35 girls under the age of 13 has been jailed for 10 years.

Gordon Fleming, 66, from Oswestry in Shropshire, touched the school pupils indecently in his classroom in a Powys school during the 1970s and 80s.

He previously pleaded guilty to 35 counts of indecent assault.

Swansea Crown Court judge Geraint Walters told Fleming he had used his position as a means to abuse the children.

In 1992, he was jailed for four years after admitting nine counts of indecent assault against girls in one of the three schools in which he taught.

Judge Walters told Fleming he had deprive his victims "of their childhood innocence".

"It is no exaggeration your conducts at the time forever blighted their lives," he added.

The prosecution read out victim impact statements from 34 victims.

One victim said they felt "daily fear, shame, disgust and humiliation" and was in "constant fear of being touched by Fleming".

One said they "wondered if it was normal behaviour" and another said Fleming's actions had "taken away their innocence, childhood and life".

One victim, who now has children of their own, spoke about how they were "naturally overprotective of them" and they find it difficult to trust men in authority.

Nicola Powell of the Crown Prosecution Service said Fleming "hid behind his reputation as a well-respected teacher for decades" and "used his authority to fulfil his own sexual gratification".